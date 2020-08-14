Beware of toxic hand sanitisers, U.S. agency warns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says some hand sanitisers have been found to contain 1-propanol, a toxin that can harm the central nervous system.

FDA said in a statement that the affected products included those manufactured by “Harmonic Nature, S de RL de MI”, in Mexico.

It said the adulterated sanitisers were labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination.

“1-propanol, not to be confused with 2-propanol/isopropanol/isopropyl alcohol, is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitiser products marketed in the U.S. and can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested,” it said.

Mostly at risk are children who accidentally ingest the products, and adolescents and adults who drink them as substitutes for alcohol, the agency noted.

It highlighted common symptoms of 1-propanol exposure to include confusion, decreased consciousness as well as slowed pulse and breathing.

According…