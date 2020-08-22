Again, Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin splashes Millions  to assist Church Workers

In the face of the challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic, Founder, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has again staked millions of naira to assist his workers.

According to a statement by the church, this is coming amidst criticism and accusation from some section of the society, that churches and pastors in the country are maltreating their staff and pursuing careless frivolities at the expense of their members; flying Private Jets whilst their workers and followers wallow in abject poverty and hardship.

The church stated that though it is a considerably large ministry with millions of workforce and volunteers, Fufeyin had vowed to do everything possible to keep the facility and the ministry running perfectly.

In interview with his staff, the workers described the Prophet as a man that is deeply involved with his staff, church members, and even outsiders, enough to know about their challenges, what is important to them and…