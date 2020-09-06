PDP, APC leaders bicker over agreement on power rotation

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa weekend trade words over the alleged attempt by the opposition party to breach an existing gentleman’s agreement between the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government areas on the issue of power rotation of National Assembly positions.

This followed the emergence of the former Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the state west senatorial district by-election.

Political stakeholders from the zone had agreed that by the provision of the existing gentleman agreement between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas, indigenes of Sagbama are the only ones qualified to produce candidates to contest for the October 31 National Assembly by-election to complete their two tenure following the election of the former occupant, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the state Deputy Governor.

But…