Arteta in awe of winning culture created by Klopp

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is in awe of the winning culture created by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the German’s ability to root out any early signs of complacency, acknowledging they are at a level the Gunners aspire to.

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title last season as they won their first Premier League crown, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s City had broken a host of records en route to the title in the previous two seasons, although Liverpool finished only one point adrift of them in 2018-19.

While much of the focus for Liverpool is on their success last season, they have been consistently exceptional for two years and Arteta could only marvel at the achievement.

The Spaniard presided over a penalty shoot-out victory against the Reds after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield at the end of August, while they also won the most recent league encounter at Emirates Stadium 2-1, but Arteta accepts Arsenal have a…