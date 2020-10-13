Coutinho hungry for Barca success after fantastic Bayern spell

Philippe Coutinho is determined to make his spell at Barcelona a success after returning from a trophy-laden loan stint with Bayern Munich.

The midfielder had been a long-time target for Barca when at Liverpool and the LaLiga giants finally got their man in January 2018 for a deal worth €120million upfront.

However, Coutinho was initially unable to live up to the hefty price tag and last season he spent the campaign with Bayern, who won the treble under Hansi Flick.

Coutinho played 38 times in all competitions, scoring 11 times, though he was often used off the bench, including in the 8-2 Champions League quarter-final win over Barca when he scored twice against his parent club.

With Ronald Koeman now in charge at Camp Nou, Coutinho has started all three LaLiga games so far and is keen to finally make his mark in Catalonia.

“I’m having a very good time,” he told reporters while on international duty with Brazil.

“In these seasons I have achieved many things on a…