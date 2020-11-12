Court orders permanent forfeiture of proceeds of cybercrime

The Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday ordered a permanent forfeiture of proceeds of cybercrime, perpetrated by a 22-year old student, Tunde Moses.

The convict had entered a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said, “having regards to the plea of guilty of the defendant to the three-count charge, the court finds him guilty.”

Mohammed ordered that all proceeds of the crime including a Mercedes Benz, an IPhone, a Nokia phone and an IPad would be forfeited, auctioned and the proceeds given to the victims.

The judge said that he found the guilty plea as well as the fact that the convict was a first time offender germane adding that the court was obliged to give him a second chance at life.

He, therefore, asked the convict to pay a fine of N200,000 and warned him to turn a new leaf saying that if he committed a crime again, the full wrath of the law would be…