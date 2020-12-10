Security operatives re-arrest Faisal Maina – Lawyer tells court

Mr Mohammed Sheriff, lawyer to Rep Umar Dan-Galadima, who stood as surety for Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the ex-Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), told Justice Okon Abang that the defendant (Faisal) has been arrested by security operatives.

The development occurred when Sheriff appealed to Justice Abang to suspend the hearing of the forfeiture proceedings since Faisal had, finally, been arrested.

He urged Abang not to grant the EFCC’s forfeiture order against Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, following his inability to produce the defendant in court.

The lawyer restated that since Faisal had been arrested from the information reaching him, it would be of no use for the lawmaker to forfeit the landed property used as guarantee for the N60 million bail bond.

“My lord, I was reliably informed that the Defendant had been arrested. He was arrested last night and he is in custody,” the lawyer said.

The…