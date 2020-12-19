Buhari says Kankara abduction meant to embarrass his administration

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday that the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was targeted at embarrassing his administration.

Buhari made the statement when he met with the rescued Kankara students and representatives of their parents at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Katsina.

The president, who spoke in Hausa, said it was not a coincidence that the bandits struck on the very day he visited his home town, Daura after about 18 months.

He explained that his trip to Daura had become necessary in view of the fact he last visited home 18 months ago, disclosing that he planned to retire to the town after completing his second term in May, 2023.

“I normally visit my home town because I swore by the holy Quran that I will safeguard the nation’s constitution, hence I must hand over power on May 29,…