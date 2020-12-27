Akoko market women lauds Rep member Tunji-Ojo

Market women from Akoko North East and North West constituency in Ondo State has lauded Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives for his developmental programms .

The women led by the Iya- Alaje of Akokoland, Alhaja Chief Mrs Muhammad Risikatu expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, saying that they are indeed blessed to having a Lawmaker who truly cares for his people.

While praising the Lawmaker, the Women stated that the activities of the Lawmaker in the town is unprecedented in the history of the town, explaining that the Constituencies had witnessed immense growth and development since he assume office.

“We the leagues of the Market women in Akoko Land are pleased with BTO, we need no further proof to validate his mandate.

“Based on what he has done among us, what he is doing and the ones he promised to do for us, we are fully convinced that we have a true leader among us and we are…