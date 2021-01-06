FCT arrests 50 dispatch riders for violating traffic

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has arrested over 50 dispatch riders for violating traffic regulations in the city.

Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS, Alhaji Wadata Bodinga disclosed this at a news briefing Wednesday in Abuja.

Bodinga warned that the conduct and activities of dispatch riders in the city would no longer be acceptable by the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the motoring public.

“We are here to display the dispatch riders that we arrested for either riding against one-way in the city or beating the traffic lights. As you may observe, the number of dispatch riders has increased within the city, probably because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging not only Abuja or Nigeria but the whole world and because of their door-to-door services (dispatch riders) which can actually ease people that are staying at home to be able to deliver some of their needs.

“But equally, you…