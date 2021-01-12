2023: Bello, best candidate to succeed Buhari — Group

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A political movement for the actualization of Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition, PYB FRONTIERS has called on the people of Nigeria to rally round the Governor to ensure that he succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the group, Hans Mohammed in a statement yesterday said the group has commenced consultation activities that will ensure the governor got the APC ticket.

He noted that the Governor, in the areas of security, qualitative education, qualitative healthcare delivery, and particularly the management of the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the state was outstanding.

Mohammed noted that the governor has won both national and international awards for adequate security of lives and property of the citizens of Kogi state, saying that giving him a higher responsibility would be most appropriate.

“In the management of scarce resources, the governor has done very well. This has earned…