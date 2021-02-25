Timi Frank urges EFCC chair, Bawa, not to disappoint youths

Political Activist, Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to make the positive overhaul and transformation of the agency his cardinal goal.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, congratulated Bawa on his confirmation for appointment by the Senate even as he pleaded with Bawa who is 40 years old not to disappoint the youths.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded Bawa for acknowledging the fact that his appointment is a hope raiser for youths in governance.

“As a youth, you cannot afford to fail in this noble assignment. You can only succeed if you stay focused and work in the national interest,” the Bayelsa-born political activist said.

He said it was time for the anti-graft body to conscientiously and faithfully discharge its constitutional responsibilities of checkmating corruption towards enhancing national development.

“The primary…