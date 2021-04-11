Giant strides of Michael Adebiyi of Bigmike Entertainment

By Ayo Onikoyi

Michael B Adebiyi, an entrepreneur, a show promoter, an ambassador and humanitarian is the Chief Executive Officer of Bigmike Entertainment, a company committed to uplifting the lives of the youths by building their talents and giving them the platform to showcase the talents.

His company, Bigmike Entertainment was established in 2011 and has since been building, promoting and developing young talents in the entertainment world.

He has worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tuface Idibia, Basketmouth, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage, Daddy showkey, and so many other award-winning artists. His company has organized multiple sold out concerts across cities in America.

Apart from his exploits in the entertainment space Bigmike Entertainment through the vision of Adebiyi has created other platforms for African youths to express themselves to achieve success. His vision for spotting talents of great promise is almost legendary and he has motivated many to achieve…