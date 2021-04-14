No gain without pain, NIREC tells Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Nigeria Interreligious Council, NIREC, under the joint leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Wednesday, told Christians and Muslims in the country, not to expect any gain without some levels of pain.

The organisation said this in a terse statement signed on behalf of the two religious leaders by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, in Abuja.

Christians last week completed the Lenten season while Muslims this week commenced the Ramadan fast.

However, the Sultan of Sokoto and the CAN President reminded their followers that pain was a stepping stone to growth.

So, the duo pleaded with Nigerians to show more understanding and forgive one another as, according to them, nothing good comes easy even for nations.

“Lent and Ramadan are holy seasons of fasting, abstinence, almsgiving, works of mercy and forgiveness. In the…