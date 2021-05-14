Pray Nigeria out of insecurity, other challenges, NLC tells Muslims

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has pleaded with Muslims to intensify prayers for spiritual solutions to the insecurity and other myriad of challenges facing the country. “We take faith in the prayers of the Muslim Ummah during this Ramadan that the siege of insecurity in Nigeria will be a thing of the past very soon,’’ it stated.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, also demanded for serious oversight of the security votes, noting “a good fight against insecurity must be founded on accountability given the need to mobilize public confidence, goodwill and commitment in breaking the backbone of those bent on imposing a state of anarchy on Nigeria.

Wabba said: “Eid-el-fitr speaks of love and sacrifice. We must be prepared to make the needed sacrifice to rid our country of the expanding wave of violence in every part of Nigeria. We must hear something, see something, say something and do something with every sense…