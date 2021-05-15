Farouq felicitates with families on 2021 Int’l Day of Families

*Enjoins families to stay current with technology trends

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–As the world marks the 2021 International Day of families, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq,has felicitated with all families in the country and urge them to stay current with technological trends in order to remain relevant in the society.

The minister said the International Day of Families was proclaimed by the U N General Assembly (UNGA) in 1993, with the resolution ( A /RES /47/237) and reflects the importance of the international communities.

The International Day provides awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the socio- economic and demographic processes affecting families .

She said May 15th of each year has been declared as the International Day of families and the theme for 2021 is ‘Families and New Technologies”.

The theme focusses on the impacts of new technologies…