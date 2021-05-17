Corporations Boost Support To Hold The Conference Of Nigeria Trade Association

The annual Conference of Nigeria Trade Associations (CONiTA 2021) that’s a multi-interface which provides a platform for divers trade associations and chambers of commerce, business regulators, policy makers and sustainability advocates across sectors and industries to share practical models and ideas that can harness the inherent status of trade associations for good governance, inclusive growth and shared prosperity in a society is set to hold. The date of the Conference is 19th May, 2021 at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr. Nelson Obine, Convener and CEO of People Planet & Profit Media in a press statement commended corporate organization who has boost-up the conference through various support of kindness; including Guinness Nigeria, Nigeria Breweries, Wholemart Ventures and media organizations.

Nelson emphasized that the conference is only open to those that had earlier registered online through the given portal and shall uphold a hybrid…