Labour suspends warning strike in Kaduna, as FG summons el-Rufai, Wabba to Abuja

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Dirisu Yakubu & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Organised Labour yesterday evening, suspended ongoing five-day warning strike against Kaduna State Government.

This followed the Federal Government summoning of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Labour leaders to an emergency conciliatory meeting today in Abuja today, in an effort to apprehend the escalating industrial dispute between the Kaduna State government and Organized Labour over mass sack of workers among other alleged anti-workers’ policies

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this, said it was to honour the Federal Government’s invitation for a conciliatory meeting today.

This came as the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, Africa, described Tuesday’s attack on the protesting members of the…