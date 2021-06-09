Did I read him wrong?







Dear Bunmi,

Not too long ago, I started seeing a man who is handsome, loving and kind. In fact, everything I like in a man.

I totally fell for him and was convinced we had a future together. We went out together and everything was fine. Nothing happened between us in the first couple of dates, apart from a few kisses on the cheek and a hug.

I was ready to take things a little farther, but I wasn’t prepared for what happened the next time I saw him. He parked his car at a quiet spot and begged me to give him the oral job.

I was shocked! I told him I’d rather get to know him better, as we’d only been seeing each other a few weeks, and he got annoyed. I suggested we could do it another time. But now I’m not so sure. Do you think he’s trying to use me?

Foluke, by e-mail.

Dear Foluke,

It certainly sounds as though he is more interested in love making than in you as a person. Your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper