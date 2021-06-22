BREAKING: Senate Confirms Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff





Urges him to address the security challenges in the country

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the Nomination of Major General Farouk Yahaya for appointment as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presented by the Chairman, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto North.

Recall that President Buhari appointed General Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport penultimate Friday.

Also recall that Muhammadu Buhari had last week, written to the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper