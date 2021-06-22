Ganduje to complete abandoned road project in Kano







Abdullahi Ganduje

…partners Private Coy to manage, turn waste to wealth

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Tuesday vowed to complete an abandoned road project, Gorondutse – Jakara road initiated by his predecessor, the former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The road project, from Gorondutse Junction/Aminu Kano Way to Jakara, called Sheik Mahmud Salga Road, was said to have been initiated by Kwankwaso administration in his second tenure in office.

Ganduje made the promise on the side line of the flagging-off ceremony of “Keep Kano Clean Campaign Week”, at Jakara Mega Drainage, which goes through Kurmi market to Koki area to Kwakwaci behind old Triumph Newspapers company, Tuesday.

The Governor after plying the road described the road project as important hence the need for it immediate completion.

He said “This important road we have just followed, I promise that it will be completed without any waste of time. In fact, I have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper