Made Kuti takes solo gig to Terra Culture Arena







By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti is basking in the success of his recent debut headline gig at The New African Shrine to set up a special showcase event tagged ‘An Evening With Made Kuti.’ The exclusive event is scheduled for Friday, July 2 at the fit-for-purpose Terra Culture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For his second solo headline gig, Made gets to introduce his own band, The Movement to a colourful audience comprising his growing young army of fans, music connoisseurs, brands, diplomats among others.

Packaged by FK Management, ‘An Evening With Made Kuti’ is made possible in partnership with partners such as Legend Extra Stout, Mainstreet Capital, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Made explains, “The aim is to extend my performance beyond the New Afrika Shrine and create opportunities for new fans and brands alike to experience my art. This special showcase creates high quality…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper