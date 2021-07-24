Police arrest 3 suspected killers of security personnel in Akwa Ibom

The  Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested three suspected armed robbers linked to  the killing of two police officers, a private security officer and a little boy at Tranquility Hotel in Nung Oku, Uyo.

The suspects, who  were alleged to be specialists in destroying ATM machines, were arrested on July 10  by operatives of the Anti-robbery Squad through intelligence.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command,  SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this at a news  conference in Uyo on Friday.

Macdon said that  the suspects were traced  to and arrested at Tantalizer Fast Food ,along Abak Road, while attempting to destroy another ATM machine.

The PPRO said the  the suspects had confessed to their involvement in the killings of the three persons and various  ATM bank frauds where they stole no less than N26million as well as being involved in other crimes.

“On July 10 at about 9:53 a.m., there was  a tip-off that  some unknown hoodlums had  used a…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

