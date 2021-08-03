BBNAIJA 2021: Is White Money’s cooking a strategy?





By Damilola Ogunsakin

White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has successfully bought hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?

White Money took up the role of cooking in the house and prepared many delicacies for the housemates including, fried rice and chicken, okra soup and semo. His housemates have been spotted praising his cooking skills many times.

Liquorose talked about how she loves his meals, Saga also stated: “A girl will fall in love instantly, I swear! Except she’s mad. Not just that the food is good, it’s like this food can take you out of depression… “

Tega and Niyi talked about how he (White Money) needs to be protected from eviction at all cost.

Here are some viewers’ thoughts on White Money’s cooking strategy;

@debornair99: “White Money is literally the only content…





