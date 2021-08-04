Baby food producers using covid-19 to discourage breastfeeding for economic gains — UNICEF, WHO







.

. Say only 3 out of 10 children are exclusively breastfeed in Nig

By Steve Oko

UNICEF, and the World Health Organization, WHO has expressed concern over the activities of baby food producers who allegedly use covid-19 as a cover to discourage exclusive breastfeeding to increase patronage of their products.

Both agencies noted with grave concern the drastic drop in the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in some countries of the world following misinformation by some baby food manufacturers that covid-19 could be transmitted through breastfeeding.

“In many countries, the pandemic has caused significant disruptions in breastfeeding support services, while increasing the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition.

“Several countries have reported that producers of baby foods have compounded these risks by invoking unfounded fears that breastfeeding can transmit COVID-19 and marketing their products as a safer alternative to breastfeeding.”

UNICEF and WHO in a joint…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper