Labour insists on N15 kw/h reduction in electricity tariff







By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Thursday, sounded a note of warning to the Federal Government, insisting that the agreement reached with Organised Labour on reduction of electricity tariff by N15 per kilowatt-hour, KWH, by December must be respected.

NLC said: “The posture of the Federal Government to flout agreements is completely unacceptable and would be resisted.”

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, also demanded a 40 percent reduction of gas price to the Electricity Generating Companies, GENCOs, contending that instead of the $2.50 per standard cubic feet, SCF, it should be $1.50.

While rejecting the reported government-approved reduction of domestic gas prices for electricity generation from $2.50 to $2.18, SCF, Labour noted that it did not only fall short of expectation, it equally breached the agreement both parties reached earlier in February that gas must be sold to the GENCOs in local currency.

Among others, NLC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper