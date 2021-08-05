Puma terminates sponsorship, licensing deal with AFN







German sports apparel manufacturer Puma has terminated its four-year sponsoring and licensing deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

The German sporting giant cited recent developments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were Nigerian athletes have struggled with unfortunate developments. From 10 athletes being banned due to the AFN’s failure to comply with out-of-competition testing rules to the recent revelation of athletes being given a single kit manufactured by Alfa Sports for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics despite the official kit partner Puma supplying sufficient kits for the athletes which were left behind in Lagos.

Failure to use the supplied Puma kits also saw the athletes miss out on monetary rewards for medalists, with the kit supplier rewarding gold medalists with $15,000, silver medalists with 5,000 while bronze medalists will receive $3000.

This recent development was revealed in a statement by the Ibrahim Gusau-led faction of the AFN.

The statement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper