Double standard approach to dealing with insecurity







One of the reasons Nigeria may never succeed in solving her insecurity problems under the Muhammadu Buhari dispensation is that the security forces have been made to operate with double standards.

Way back in 2015, the Global Terrorism Index, GTI, declared the militant Fulani herdsmen as the fourth most murderous terrorist group in the world behind Boko Haram, Islamic State and Somali Al Shabbab. Even though Buhari had adopted security as one of his cardinal objectives, his government has consistently handled the terrorism coming from the herders and “bandits” with kid gloves.

With Boko Haram’s dwindling fortunes, the so-called “bandits” terrorising Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger states are fiercely competing with the militant herdsmen marauding communities in the Middle Belt and the South for the first place in our local terrorism index. While the Federal Government and even some governors and clerics from the North glamourise the North West…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper