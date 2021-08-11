Army not responsible for rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram terrorists – Nwachukwu





The Nigerian Army has dismissed media reports that it is set to release two rehabilitated top Boko Haram bomb makers into the society.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that the authors deliberately misrepresented the facts in the publications.

Nwachukwu said that the army had deemed it necessary to put issues in their right perspectives in as much as it would not want to be distracted from its main focus of dealing decisively with the threats against peace-loving Nigerians.

According to him, it is a known fact that in the recent past, more than 1,000 members of Boko Haram and their families have surrendered to the troops due to the intense pressure from their (troops) sustained offensive actions.

“Among those were key leaders of the terrorist group who have renounced their membership and have turned themselves in,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the army, being a professional military…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper