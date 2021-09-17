Normalcy returns to UNIBEN as management cancels late fee payment levy







By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NORMALCY has returned to the University of Benin after days of students’ unrest over a N20,000 levy imposed on late payment of school fees, the management of the school Friday officially announced the cancellation of the levy as promised the students.



Reading a press statement to journalists in her office, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lilian Salami said that late registration by students of the institution has had negative impacts on the school’s operations and ability to deliver the quality of education she promised.

She however said there was an increase in the number of students that registered early because of the levy imposed before the protest by the students.

READ ALSO:UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee

She said “On the 2nd of August, 2021 the University Senate agreed to increase the existing payment of late fee of N10,000 to N20,000.00 on all students’ who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper