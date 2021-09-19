3 killed, 1 injured in Bauchi road crash — FRSC







The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, on Saturday, said three people lost their lives in a lone ghastly motor accident in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

Corp Commander Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, FRSC , who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, said the accident occurred around 2:40pm on Friday.

He said the car with registration number, BAU569AA, wrongfully overtook another vehicle, leading to loss of control of the car by the driver and the crash.

Abdullahi revealed that a total sum of N21,000 was recovered from the scene of the accident.

“The name of the driver is Moses Kefas and there were four people in the car, three males and one female.

“Among the deceased were two males and a female, with one male injured. I was made to understand that they are residents of Rafin Zurfi area of Bauchi metropolis.

"From the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper