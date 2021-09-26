LG polls: Gov Sule solicits votes for APC candidates





Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has called on voters in the state to vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 6 local government polls.

Sule made the call on Saturday during a campaign rally for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in Akwanga.

The governor said that his administration had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state and so deserved to be voted for.

“We are now campaigning across local government areas in order to drum more support for the candidates of our party, APC.

“I urge you all to come out en mass and vote for all candidates of our great party, APC to ensure their victory on Oct.6,” he said.

Sule urged the people to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections for a free rancor-free polls.

He also called for the support of all to enable his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper