Stop using ethno-religious platforms to inflame polity

By Clifford Ndujihe

…As Buni Says APC is Delighted to Attract Him

A former Presidential candidate and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged elected leaders to desist from using ethno religious platforms to ventilate their concerns on policy matters.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, he advised political leaders to utilise the internal machinery of their partiee to ventilate their opinions and resolve their differences instead of retreating to ethnic and religious conclaves to inflame passion and division.

Olawepo-Hashim who was speaking while being received by Mai Mala Buni, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State in his residence in Abuja on Thursday, recalled that it has never been the tradition in the politics of the country for leaders to be aggregating as Southern leaders or Northern leaders.

According to him, the second Republic leaders spoke as UPN or NPN, PRP or NPP,…