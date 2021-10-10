Minister task Nigerians on farming to improve economy

A map of Nigeria

Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Saturday urged people to venture into agriculture to improve the economy.

Abubakar made the call on the second day his familiarisation tour of some Agricultural facilities in Kaduna.

According to him, agriculture is the best business that one can venture into as it never fails because government is always there to intervene with funding coming from within and outside the country.

He called on people to venture into agriculture as when ever there are interventions from government people should ensure they receive the funds, utilise it and ensure they return it, that way it can be revolving and continuous.

However, he said the agricultural sector is faced with various challenges of hoarding hence the need to change the tides.

“I have seen equipment in the stores that should have been distributed to end…