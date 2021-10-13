Oshodi-Apapa exp: Mayhem in Mile-2 as transport union members clash

. Several vehicles set ablaze

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday night, as two warring transport union members engaged in free for all at Mile 2, area along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, over control of collection of fees from truckers.

The warring transport union members are Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

READ ALSO:Lagos targets 3m residents for health insurance scheme in 1 yr

In the ensuing melee, motorists and commuters ran in different directions for safety as the armed welding warring parties engaged in cross fire.

Heavy smoke billowed into the night sky as they set some vehicles ablaze.

As of 9.30 pm, the sound of gun shots rent the air even as police and security agents were yet to arrive the crisis area to restore law and order.

Details later….