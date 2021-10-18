Borno govt, police, DSS to begin clampdown on political thugs

Governor Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Government, Police and the Department of State Security Service, DSS have vowed to begin clampdown and arrest anybody who claims to be a political Thug, popularly known as ECOMOG constituting public nuisance, thereby causing an increase on streets begging at cemeteries, funerals, airports, naming ceremonies and political gatherings in the state.

Perturbed by these developments, Governor Zulum on Monday summoned a meeting with groups of hundreds of political thugs at the Government House, and warned them that anyone found parading as political thug would have him/herself to be blamed.

The meeting was attended by the Police Commissioner, Abdul Umar and the Director DSS, Munir Mamman, political office holders among other concerned citizens, where both security Chiefs threw their weight in support of governor Zulum.

Sources alleged that, increasing cases related to snatching of phones, theft/house breaking, vandalization and other criminal acts…