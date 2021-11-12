Nigeria now earns more from non-oil revenues – Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says revenue recently flowing into the nation’s treasury are majorly from non oil and gas exports.

This is contained in a statement by Josephine Ademu, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on Friday, in Abuja.

The Vice President said this at the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE) 51st Annual International Conference/AGM on Thursday in Lagos.

Represented by Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Osinbajo pointed out that the Federal Government had worked assiduously to ensure that the country achieve economic diversification.

He said that the nation could not afford to be taken off guard as crude oil and gas were no longer the major fuel that drives global economies.

According to him, this is due to the fact that more technologically developed nations of the world have switched to clean and renewable…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper