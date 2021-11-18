Anambra governorship polls: Matters arising





By Carl Umegboro

ANAMBRA governorship election has come and gone. As expected, a winner and losers emerged. Prof Charles Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, polled a total of 112,229 votes to emerge a winner. Other frontline contestants are Valentine Ozoigbo of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 53,807 votes; Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 43,285 while the fourth position went to Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party, YPP, with 21,261 votes.

By geographical spread, APGA captured 19 out of 21 local government areas, while PDP and YPP captured one LGA each. APC ended up as a floating party in Anambra with no LGA to perch or lay claim to as it didn’t win any. Having met the requirement vis-à-vis the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Electoral Act, the Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, returned APGA’s candidate, Prof Soludo,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper