Government alone cannot fund healthcare sector — CMD LUTH





As Airtel donates N200m ultra-modern health facility

Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode has admonished cooperate organisations and individuals to invest more in healthcare as the government alone cannot provide the needed resources.

Speaking during the commissioning and handover of the newly refurbished Ward-A building at LUTH, Bode said the hospital experience with Airtel Nigeria in the peak of COVID-19 further justified the need for partnership and support from co-operate organisations and individuals.

“At the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the fear of a possible upsurge requiring more bed-space for admissions was real. Airtel Nigeria rose to the occasion, offering to help LUTH rehabilitate Block A to operationalise another 111-bed capacity at a cost of over N200 million.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper