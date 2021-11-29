FG making frantic efforts to tackle security challenges, says Omo-Agege





Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient, saying the Federal Government is making frantic efforts to tackle security challenges in the country.

Omo-Agege (Delta Central-APC) made the appeal on Monday at the 90th Anniversary of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide.

The event was held at the UPU’s Secretariat in Uvwiamughe Community, Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UPU, which is the apex Urhobo socio-cultural body, was established on Nov. 3, 1931.

Omo-Agege, who delivered a lecture entitled: “Challenges and Prospects of Urhobo Progress Union in Contemporary Time”, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between the farmers and the herders.

“I plead with our people that the current heated temperature in the Nigeria polity is commonplace in a developing society.

“I urged our people to be patient as the government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper