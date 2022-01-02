Build blacksmith village in Awka, Monarch tells Anambra, Federal govts





*As he confers titles on Ngige, Nwozo, Oye, AIG Umar, others

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom, Obi Gibson Nwosu has called for the establishment of blacksmith village in the Anambra State capital to serve the South East geopolitical zone.

Awka is famous for blacksmithing in Igbo land, although the industry is losing its popularity due to neglect.

Speaking during the biennial Egwu Uzu festival in Awka, during which he conferred chieftaincy titles on some prominent people, the Monarch said that the call became necessary to ensure that blacksmithing, which the people of Awka were known for would not fade away completely.

Among those who received titles were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central, a media practitioner, Chief Abuchi Nwozo and Assistant Inspector General Police, AIG Garba Umar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper