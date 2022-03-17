$195m Deep Blue contract attracted $19.5m mgt fee — NIMASA DG





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, revealed yesterday that the $195 million Deep Blue contract attracted a management fee of 10 percent, which is $19.5 million.

Jamoh was responding to questions on the actual cost of the project awarded to HLS International Company, raised by the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, currently probing the legitimacy of the contract to the foreign company.

It would be recalled that Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also appeared before the committee on Tuesday for the same matter.

The NIMASA boss said: “Let me start by addressing the cost of the contract. The cost of the contract was $195 million and 10 per cent management fee of about $19.5 million. I want to make it categorically clear, the amount represents the cost of these platforms.

‘’There are other things or related costs that may not be included here from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper