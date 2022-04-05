DRUUP e-hailing cab business takes off in Kwara





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Executive Director of DRUUP, the first indigenously owned cab-hailing company in Kwara State Mr Oluwole Aguda has launched the scheme in Ilorin.

DRUUP, jointly owned by the Kwara state government, according to Aguda,”is owned by Drupp Harmony Ltd as a special purpose vehicle intersecting the business and social interests of Kwara State through their investment arm, Harmony Holdings Ltd and a private sector-led establishment and a few – Drupp Logistics Support Systems.”

He said, “We are today poised to launch a uniquely robust platform where persons, groups, and families can achieve conveyance from one point to another point in Ilorin and in every part of Kwara State safely and affordably.

“We are deploying today, a safe, secure and affordable service that has been extensively crafted with business sustainability in mind.”

He noted that Harmony Holdings Ltd, of Kwara state government,” comes to this plan with a history of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper