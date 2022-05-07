Nigerian Railway fixes damaged Abuja-Kaduna track





…Passengers must show NIN to buy ticket

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, said it has fixed the damaged concrete sleepers and rails on the Abuja-Kaduna railways,prospective passengers would henceforth show their National Identity Number, NIN, as a precondition to purchase train tickets.

In a statement by the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria which was issued by Engr. Niyi Ali in Kaduna, the NRC said “the south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end and, the track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

“The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved as the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.”

“The Technical Team continue with other track stablization works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding.”

Read Also: IGP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper