Lyon defender, Marcelo demoted for ‘farting in dressing room and laughing about it’





Marcelo

Brazilian defender, Marcelo who previously played for Lyon was demoted to the club’s reserve team for ‘farting in the dressing room and laughing about it with his teammates’, according to reports.

The fallout with the club’s hierachy over the incident led to his exit from the club as he now plies his trade with Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

Marcelo, 34, was mysteriously removed from the first-team last summer following a ‘dressing room incident’ and was ordered to train with the ‘Pro 2 ‘ reserve team at Les Gones with immediate effect.

The incident occured after the club’s shock 3-0 defeat to Angers back in August – a game in which Marcelo scored an own goal.

Lyon would later confirm in a club statement that after discussions with the board room and coach Peter Bosz, experienced defender Marcelo would be dropped.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper