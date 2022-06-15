Why FG should remove fuel subsidy — Soludo





As inflation pushes 15m more Nigerians into poverty

Inflation projected to reach 15.5% by end of 2022

By Udeme Akpan, Emmanuel Elebeke & Fortune Eromosele

AWKA—Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has kicked against retention of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

This was even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Limited said payments for petrol subsidy cost the Federation Account N1.217 trillion in the first five months of 2022.

However, Soludo, noted that fuel subsidy should be charged from the federal government and not subnational states.

He also argued that the subsidy ought to have been removed ‘like yesterday,’ adding that its non-removal could cause the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to spill money.

Soludo, who made his intentions known at the launch of the Nigeria Development Update, NDU, by the World Bank group in Abuja yesterday, emphasised that the solutions to Nigeria’s problems were obvious and not…





