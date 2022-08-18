Buhari, IBB, Ogun gov mourn as Duro Onabule dies at 83





By Wole Mosadomi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Chief Duro Onabule, former spokesman to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has died at the age of 83.

Onabule was said to have died on Tuesday. He was born in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, in September 1939. He attended the CMS Grammar School in Lagos before moving on to the London School of Journalism.

He started working as a journalist for Daily Express in 1961 and later joined Daily Sketch three years later. He was said to have returned to Daily Express after working with Daily Sketch for a period.

He also worked with Daily Times in the 1970s. In 1984 when Concord press was established, Onabule was appointed Features Editor and rose to become Editor of the newspaper.

Onabule’s passing comes at the time Babangida is turning 81.

Buhari mourns

Reacting to the death of the veteran journalist, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his Adviser on Media and Publicity,…





