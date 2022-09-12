Lagos school fence collapse leaves two children dead





By Miftaudeen Raji

A fence collapsed at a Lagos school, Covenant Point Academy at Ajose Street, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State has left two children, Samat Saheed and a yet-to-be-identified girl dead.

Vanguard gathered that the nine-year-old girl was walking past the front of the school to link her destination in the area while three-year-old Samat was playing around the fence of the school, close to his mother’s shop when the fence collapse hit the duo.

Our correspondent gathered that as the fence caved in on the minors, its impact crushed Samat’s head, killing him instantly, while the nine-year-old girl lost consciousness and reportedly died shortly after the incident.

An eyewitness, Ganiyu Ayeloja, said residents, who were traumatised over the incident, informed the police, adding that the owner of the school had been arrested.

He said, “The police came…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper