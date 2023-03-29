



Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, says the newly opened Nike Art Gallery will employ youths and women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Runsewe said this at the official opening of the privately own Art Gallery in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said Mrs Nike Okundaye the founder of the private gallery had trained over 3,000 Nigerian women and youths, adding that it is a unique brand of developing the economic strength of the country.

“This is going to create jobs, a lot of young people will get job from here, we are proud of this courageous move of starting a new thing that will promote Nigeria as a tourist destination.”

Runsewe described the founder as a woman of vision who had been able to change the narrative in the country, saying “people thought everything about Nigeria is negative”.

“This is an edifice of its kind in the history of Africa, it’s the best. The textile museum is special, the structure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper