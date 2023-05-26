Sapele hotelier dies after alleged assault from his children over girlfriend





​​By Paul Olayemi

A popular hotelier in Sapele, Delta State, Deacon Emekeme Joseph popularly known as Samikolo has allegedly been beaten, by two of his children, to death over a girlfriend.

Emekeme who owns a hotel chain called Convenant Suites, and once owned a filling station is a Deacon in one of the Pentecostal churches in the timber town.

A source told Vanguard that Emekeme fell gravely ill after his sons assaulted him last week over a girlfriend who was said to be working at one of his hotels before the wife found out and sacked her, only for the children to find out recently that he is still dating her.

The sons, whom the source claimed were graduates from a private university demanded a million naira from the father or they will inform their mother who was said to be holidaying in the United States at that time, of the issue.

The father was said to have called off their bluff and true to their threat they reported the sleazy affair to their mother who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper